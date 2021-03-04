Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Huawei Y5p
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei Y5p, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P22 and came out 10 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
- 3.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 90K)
- Comes with 1980 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3020 mAh
- Has a 1.08 inches larger screen size
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- Modern USB Type-C port
- 37% higher pixel density (405 vs 295 PPI)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
- Supports 18W fast charging
- Thinner bezels – 9.9% more screen real estate
- Fingerprint scanner
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
Reasons to consider the Huawei Y5p
- Weighs 46 grams less
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
58
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
21
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
52
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
43
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
59
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
47
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|TFT LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|5.45 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|720 x 1440 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|295 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|73.8%
|RGB color space
|-
|97.4%
|PWM
|-
|66 Hz
|Response time
|-
|36 ms
|Contrast
|-
|3029:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|146.5 mm (5.77 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|70.94 mm (2.79 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.35 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|144 gramm (5.08 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Blue, Green
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|No
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|MediaTek Helio P22
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (8)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|PowerVR GE8320
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~41 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR3
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|933 MHz
|Channels
|2
|1
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 5G +304%
561
139
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 5G +115%
1779
827
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
75644
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 5G +208%
278849
90459
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|EMUI 10.1
|OS size
|-
|10 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3020 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|10 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:00 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
18:47 hr
Watching videos (Player)
16:03 hr
Talk (3G)
32:51 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|3264 x 2448
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|No
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (8 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|-
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|5 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|2560 x 1920
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|Micro USB
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|6
|5G support
|Yes
|-
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2020
|Release date
|April 2021
|August 2020
|Launch price
|~ 186 USD
|~ 87 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G is definitely a better buy.
