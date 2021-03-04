Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 10 Pro, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G95 and came out 3 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.