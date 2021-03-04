Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo A5s, which is powered by MediaTek Helio P35 and came out 23 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.