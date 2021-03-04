Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 5G vs Oppo F19 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Oppo F19

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
Oppo F19

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo F19, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 49% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (282K versus 189K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 82% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 572 and 314 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 15 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 5G
vs
Oppo F19

Display

Type IPS LCD AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.44 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 84.4%
Display features - - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 93.9% -
Response time 36.4 ms -
Contrast 1719:1 -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 5G
494 nits
Oppo F19 +3%
508 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.8 mm (2.91 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 175 gramm (6.17 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 5G
83.7%
Oppo F19 +1%
84.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G and Oppo F19 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2300 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 610
GPU clock 950 MHz 950 MHz
FLOPS - ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 6, 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 5G +82%
572
Oppo F19
314
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 5G +28%
1782
Oppo F19
1393
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 5G +49%
282001
Oppo F19
189341

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 17.7 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, SuperVOOC 2.0 (54% in 30 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 5G
18:47 hr
Oppo F19
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 5G
16:03 hr
Oppo F19
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 5G
32:51 hr
Oppo F19
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording No No
1080p video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4624 x 3468
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.09"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 13
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2021
Release date April 2021 April 2021
Launch price ~ 186 USD ~ 0 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G. It has a better performance, software, battery life, and sound.

