Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 5G vs F19 Pro – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Oppo F19 Pro

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 5G
VS
Оппо F19 Про
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
Oppo F19 Pro

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo F19 Pro, which is powered by Mediatek Helio P95. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Comes with 690 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4310 mAh
  • 44% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (278K versus 193K)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
  • 38% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 561 and 408 points
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo F19 Pro
  • Delivers 61% higher maximum brightness (786 against 489 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
  • Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Weighs 18 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 5G
vs
F19 Pro

Display

Type IPS LCD Super AMOLED
Size 6.53 inches 6.43 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 409 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 85.2%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 5G
489 nits
F19 Pro +61%
786 nits

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 160.1 mm (6.3 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 73.2 mm (2.88 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 172 gramm (6.07 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Silver
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 5G
83.7%
F19 Pro +2%
85.2%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G and Oppo F19 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Mediatek Helio P95
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex A75
Lithography process 7 nanometers 12 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 PowerVR GM9446
GPU clock 950 MHz 970 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 5G +38%
561
F19 Pro
408
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 5G +21%
1779
F19 Pro
1466
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 5G +44%
278849
F19 Pro
193155

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 11
ROM MIUI 12 ColorOS 11.1

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4310 mAh
Charge power 18 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (33% in 30 min) Yes, VOOC 4.0 (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 2:00 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 5G
18:47 hr
F19 Pro
n/a
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 5G
16:03 hr
F19 Pro
n/a
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 5G
32:51 hr
F19 Pro
n/a

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens - 119°
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 25 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.0", Omnivision OV48B
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.4
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/3.06"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes -
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers Mono Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio No Yes
Dolby Atmos No No

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2021
Release date April 2021 March 2021
Launch price ~ 186 USD -
SAR (head) - 1.44 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.41 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, software, battery life, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G. But if the display and camera are more of a priority – go for the Oppo F19 Pro.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 8 Pro
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A41
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10S
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
6. Oppo F19 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
7. Oppo F19 Pro vs Oppo Realme 7 Pro
8. Oppo F19 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy M62 (F62)
9. Oppo F19 Pro vs Vivo V20 Pro

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish