Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 6S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G90T and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.