Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme GT Neo, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1200 and came out 1 month after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.