Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Oppo Realme X
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme X, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 710 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
- Comes with 1235 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3765 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme X
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Delivers 12% higher maximum brightness (440 against 392 nits)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
66
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
79
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
69
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
71
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|85.72%
|Display features
|-
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|161.2 mm (6.35 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|76 mm (2.99 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 710
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 360 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 360 Gold (Cortex-A75)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|10 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 616
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~384 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1535
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
211813
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|ColorOS 7
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3765 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|20 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, VOOC 3.0 (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:20 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
12:27 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:58 hr
Talk (3G)
28:33 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (48 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|4608 x 3456
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/3"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|15
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|May 2019
|Release date
|April 2021
|June 2019
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 211 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.92 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.58 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance, software, and battery life are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme X.
