Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 5G vs Galaxy A02s – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Samsung Galaxy A02s

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 5G
VS
Самсунг Галакси А02s
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
Samsung Galaxy A02s

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A02s, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 450 and came out 3 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
  • Delivers 161% higher maximum brightness (392 against 150 nits)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • 50% higher pixel density (405 vs 270 PPI)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Slow-motion recording at 120FPS
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1080p
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A02s
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 25.8 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 5G
vs
Galaxy A02s

Display

Type IPS LCD PLS TFT
Size 6.53 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 720 x 1600 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 405 ppi 270 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 81.8%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 5G +161%
392 nits
Galaxy A02s
150 nits

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 164.2 gramm (5.79 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue, Green White, Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 5G +2%
83.7%
Galaxy A02s
81.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G and Samsung Galaxy A02s in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 450
Max. clock 2200 MHz 1800 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 950 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 13 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4128 x 3096
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) No
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 3 (13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2560 x 1960
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 720p при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 4
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No Yes

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced March 2021 November 2020
Release date April 2021 January 2021
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 131 USD
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

Related comparisons

1. Samsung Galaxy A71 vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Note 10 5G
3. Oppo Realme 6 Pro vs Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
4. Samsung Galaxy A21s vs Galaxy A02s
5. Samsung Galaxy M11 vs Galaxy A02s
6. Oppo A53 vs Samsung Galaxy A02s
7. Samsung Galaxy A20s vs Galaxy A02s

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish