Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Vivo Y20, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 460 and came out 6 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.