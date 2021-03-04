Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Mi 8 Lite
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
- Comes with 1650 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3350 mAh
- Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi 8 Lite
- Delivers 19% higher maximum brightness (465 against 392 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 240FPS
- Weighs 21 grams less
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.26 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2280 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|403 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|82.5%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.9%
|PWM
|-
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|-
|46.2 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1276:1
Design and build
|Height
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|156.4 mm (6.16 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.8 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|7.5 mm (0.3 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|169 gramm (5.96 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|No
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue, Green
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Adreno 512
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|850 MHz
|FLOPS
|-
|~217 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
337
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1422
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
176548
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|16 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|3350 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:27 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
10:24 hr
Watching videos (Player)
10:15 hr
Talk (3G)
29:59 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 120FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.0
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|24 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|5760 x 4312
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|22 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|0.9 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/2.8"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|Yes
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|18
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2018
|Release date
|April 2021
|September 2018
|Launch price
|~ 200 USD
|~ 187 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.749 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.585 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G is definitely a better buy.
