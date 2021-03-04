Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 5G vs Mi A2 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Mi A2

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 5G
VS
Ксиаоми Ми А2
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
Xiaomi Mi A2

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi A2, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 660 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
  • Comes with 1990 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 3010 mAh
  • Has a 0.54 inch larger screen size
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Thinner bezels – 6.07% more screen real estate
  • Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2
  • Weighs 22 grams less

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 5G
vs
Mi A2

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.99 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2160 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18:9
PPI 405 ppi 403 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 77.63%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 5G
392 nits
Mi A2 +7%
420 nits

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 158.7 mm (6.25 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 75.4 mm (2.97 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 168 gramm (5.93 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue, Red
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 5G +8%
83.7%
Mi A2
77.63%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G and Xiaomi Mi A2 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 660
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 512
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~217 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1866 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 5G
n/a
Mi A2
160125

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Android One

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 3010 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time - 1:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 5G
n/a
Mi A2
9:35 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 5G
n/a
Mi A2
9:02 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 5G
n/a
Mi A2
21:58 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital, 2x
Flash Dual LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No -
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 20 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX376 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 20 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 5184 x 3880
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.2
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1 microns
Sensor type CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size - 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 18 12
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2018
Release date April 2021 August 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 300 USD
SAR (head) - 0.963 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.639 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G is definitely a better buy.

