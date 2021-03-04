Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 5G vs Mi A2 Lite – which one to choose?

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 625 and came out 33 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
  • Has a 0.69 inch larger screen size
  • Comes with 1000 mAh larger battery capacity: 5000 vs 4000 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 90 Hz
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 5 wireless networks
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5)
  • Supports 18W fast charging
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
  • More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite
  • Delivers 23% higher maximum brightness (482 against 392 nits)

Tests and specifications

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.53 inches 5.84 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2340 pixels 1080 x 2280 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.9:9
PPI 405 ppi 432 ppi
Refresh rate 90 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support No No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 83.7% 79.79%
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 5G
392 nits
Mi A2 Lite +23%
482 nits

Design and build

Height 161.8 mm (6.37 inches) 149.3 mm (5.88 inches)
Width 75.3 mm (2.96 inches) 71.6 mm (2.82 inches)
Thickness 8.9 mm (0.35 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 190 gramm (6.7 oz) 178 gramm (6.28 oz)
Waterproof No No
Rear material Plastic Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Silver, Gray, Blue, Green Black, Gold, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 5G +5%
83.7%
Mi A2 Lite
79.79%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G and Xiaomi Mi A2 Lite in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G Qualcomm Snapdragon 625
Max. clock 2200 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (8)
Architecture - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76		 - 8 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A53
Lithography process 7 nanometers 14 nanometers
Graphics Mali-G57 MC2 Adreno 506
GPU clock 950 MHz 650 MHz
FLOPS - ~124 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 3, 4 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR3
Memory clock 2133 MHz 933 MHz
Channels 2 1
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 64 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 4.4 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 4.4 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 7

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5000 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 10 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes No
Full charging time - 2:10 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash Dual LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (1080p) 120 FPS (720p)
Lenses 3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.25 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.9", Sony IMX486 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 8 megapixels 5 megapixels
Image resolution 3264 x 2448 2592 x 1944
Aperture f/2.0 f/2.0
Pixel size 1.12 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size - 1/5"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 4 (802.11 a/b/g/n)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C Micro USB
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
NFC* Yes No
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 18 6
5G support Yes No

Sound

Speakers - Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio - Yes
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 July 2018
Release date April 2021 July 2018
Launch price ~ 200 USD ~ 162 USD
SAR (head) - 0.547 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.473 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G is definitely a better buy.

