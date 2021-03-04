Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G vs Redmi 10
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.53-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G (with MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 10, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 5 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G
- 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (304K versus 197K)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz
- More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
- Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus eMMC 5.1
- 59% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 579 and 365 points
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 10
- Shows 14% longer battery life (127 vs 111 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
76
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
34
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
64
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
73
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
65
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.53 inches
|6.5 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|405 ppi
|405 ppi
|Refresh rate
|90 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|No
|-
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|83.7%
|83.5%
|RGB color space
|93.9%
|-
|Response time
|36.4 ms
|-
|Contrast
|1719:1
|-
Design and build
|Height
|161.8 mm (6.37 inches)
|161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
|Width
|75.3 mm (2.96 inches)
|75.5 mm (2.97 inches)
|Thickness
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|8.9 mm (0.35 inches)
|Weight
|190 gramm (6.7 oz)
|181 gramm (6.38 oz)
|Waterproof
|No
|-
|Rear material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Silver, Gray, Blue, Green
|White, Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|MediaTek Dimensity 700 5G
|MediaTek Helio G88
|Max. clock
|2200 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|Lithography process
|7 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Mali-G57 MC2
|Mali-G52 MC2
|GPU clock
|950 MHz
|1000 MHz
|FLOPS
|~243 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 5G +59%
579
365
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 5G +39%
1798
1297
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 5G +54%
304168
197760
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 12.5
|OS size
|17.7 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5000 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (33% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 26 min)
|Full charging time
|2:00 hr
|2:13 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 5G +12%
18:47 hr
16:46 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 5G +23%
16:03 hr
13:00 hr
Talk (3G)
32:51 hr
Redmi 10 +43%
46:37 hr
Smartphones With Long Battery Life (38th and 36th place)
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|Dual LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|No
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|120 FPS (1080p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|-
|120°
|Lenses
|3 (48 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (50 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.25", Sony IMX582 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung S5KJN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|-
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|8 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|3264 x 2448
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.0
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1.12 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|18
|7
|5G support
|Yes
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|-
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|August 2021
|Release date
|April 2021
|August 2021
|Launch price
|~ 186 USD
|~ 168 USD
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the performance and connectivity are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 5G. But if the camera and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 10.
