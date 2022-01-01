Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite vs Motorola Moto G40 Fusion VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on October 1, 2021, against the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 5 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (497 against 446 nits)

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5020 mAh

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type IPS LCD IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi Refresh rate 60 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 85.3% Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 Lite +11% 497 nits Moto G40 Fusion 446 nits

Design and build Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 169.6 mm (6.68 inches) Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches) Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.7 mm (0.38 inches) Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 225 gramm (7.94 oz) Waterproof Yes No Rear material - Plastic Frame material - Plastic Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Gold, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Lite 84.5% Moto G40 Fusion +1% 85.3%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite and Motorola Moto G40 Fusion in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Max. clock 2300 MHz 2300 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) L3 cache 1 MB 1 MB Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618 GPU clock 750 MHz 810 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~435 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 1800 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 Lite +7% 578 Moto G40 Fusion 540 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 Lite +1% 1796 Moto G40 Fusion 1785 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 Lite +8% 330020 Moto G40 Fusion 304550 CPU - 79236 GPU - 93993 Memory - 48993 UX - 82626 Total score 330020 304550 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 Lite n/a Moto G40 Fusion 1117 Stability - 99% Graphics test - 6 FPS Graphics score - 1117 PCMark 3.0 score - 9045 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 6000 mAh Charge power 18 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes Full charging time 1:40 hr -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 48 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 8000 x 6000 9248 x 6936 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 119° 118° Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 48 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4920 x 3264 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 12 15 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Mono Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced October 2021 April 2021 Release date October 2021 May 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the performance, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite. But if the display and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Motorola Moto G40 Fusion.