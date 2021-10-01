Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on October 1, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A70, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 675 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.