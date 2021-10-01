Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite vs Poco X3 NFC
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on October 1, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G and came out 13 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.67 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|120 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|84.6%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|PWM
|-
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|-
|35.4 ms
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]
Design and build
|Height
|165.8 mm (6.53 inches)
|165.3 mm (6.51 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|76.8 mm (3.02 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.4 mm (0.37 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|215 gramm (7.58 oz)
|Waterproof
|-
|IP53
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Metal
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Gray, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2300 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|1 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|8 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 618
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|810 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.1
|UFS 2.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
576
565
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1804
1741
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
324656
Poco X3 NFC +6%
342810
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|MIUI 12
|OS size
|-
|20.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5160 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes
|Yes (55% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|-
|1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:06 hr
Watching videos (Player)
14:09 hr
Talk (3G)
31:50 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|9248 x 6920
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Dual LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|960 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|119°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.73", Sony IMX682 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|5963 x 3354
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/3.4"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
107
Video quality
98
Generic camera score
103
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5.1
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS, SBAS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|12
|15
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|-
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|-
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|October 2021
|September 2020
|Release date
|October 2021
|September 2020
|Launch price
|~ 204 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.558 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.986 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Poco X3 NFC.
