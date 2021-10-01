Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on October 1, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco X3 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 860 and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.