Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite vs Redmi 9T

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite
Xiaomi Redmi 9T

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on October 1, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite
  • 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (308K versus 198K)
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (497 against 433 nits)
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
  • 89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 575 and 305 points
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
  • Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5020 mAh
  • Stereo speakers
  • Reverse charging feature

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Lite
vs
Redmi 9T

Display

Type IPS LCD IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.53 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 395 ppi
Refresh rate 60 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 84.5% 83.4%
Display tests
RGB color space - 96.4%
PWM - 880 Hz
Response time - 42 ms
Contrast - 1868:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Lite +15%
497 nits
Redmi 9T
433 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165.8 mm (6.53 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) 77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
Thickness 8.8 mm (0.35 inches) 9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
Weight 209 gramm (7.37 oz) 198 gramm (6.98 oz)
Waterproof Yes No
Rear material - Plastic
Frame material - Plastic
Colors White, Black, Gold, Blue Gray, Blue, Green, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Lite +1%
84.5%
Redmi 9T
83.4%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite and Xiaomi Redmi 9T in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 11 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610
GPU clock 750 MHz 600 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~272 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 4, 6 GB 4, 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 1800 MHz 1800 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Lite +29%
1789
Redmi 9T
1388
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 Lite +55%
308091
Redmi 9T
198971
CPU 110033 69124
GPU 70213 32823
Memory 56624 43460
UX 71872 54969
Total score 308091 198971
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability - 99%
Graphics test - 2 FPS
Graphics score - 370
PCMark 3.0 score - 6245
Sources: 3DMark [3]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5
OS size - 21 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 6000 mAh
Charge power 18 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 45 min) Yes (25% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:40 hr 2:30 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing - 17:12 hr
Watching video - 15:38 hr
Gaming - 07:15 hr
Standby - 182 hr
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 48 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 8000 x 6000 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 119° 120°
Lenses 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4920 x 3264 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 27 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, HID, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 12 13
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Mono Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes Yes
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Budget
Announced October 2021 January 2021
Release date October 2021 January 2021
SAR (head) - 0.6 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.81 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9T.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2

