Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite vs Redmi 9T
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G) that was released on October 1, 2021, against the Xiaomi Redmi 9T, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 662 and came out 9 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite
- 55% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (308K versus 198K)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Delivers 15% higher maximum brightness (497 against 433 nits)
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 720G
- 89% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 575 and 305 points
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- The phone is 9-months newer
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi 9T
- Comes with 980 mAh larger battery capacity: 6000 vs 5020 mAh
- Stereo speakers
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
63
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
33
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
93
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
57
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
74
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
61
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|IPS LCD
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.53 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2340 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|19.5:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|395 ppi
|Refresh rate
|60 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 3
|Screen-to-body ratio
|84.5%
|83.4%
|RGB color space
|-
|96.4%
|PWM
|-
|880 Hz
|Response time
|-
|42 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1868:1
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]
Design and build
|Height
|165.8 mm (6.53 inches)
|162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
|Width
|76.7 mm (3.02 inches)
|77.3 mm (3.04 inches)
|Thickness
|8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
|9.6 mm (0.38 inches)
|Weight
|209 gramm (7.37 oz)
|198 gramm (6.98 oz)
|Waterproof
|Yes
|No
|Rear material
|-
|Plastic
|Frame material
|-
|Plastic
|Colors
|White, Black, Gold, Blue
|Gray, Blue, Green, Orange
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 720G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 662
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 465 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 465 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|11 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|750 MHz
|600 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~272 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|4, 6 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|1800 MHz
|1800 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Lite +89%
575
305
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Lite +29%
1789
1388
|CPU
|110033
|69124
|GPU
|70213
|32823
|Memory
|56624
|43460
|UX
|71872
|54969
|Total score
|308091
|198971
|Stability
|-
|99%
|Graphics test
|-
|2 FPS
|Graphics score
|-
|370
|PCMark 3.0 score
|-
|6245
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|MIUI 12.5
|OS size
|-
|21 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|6000 mAh
|Charge power
|18 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 45 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:40 hr
|2:30 hr
|Web browsing
|-
|17:12 hr
|Watching video
|-
|15:38 hr
|Gaming
|-
|07:15 hr
|Standby
|-
|182 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|48 megapixels
|48 megapixels
|Image resolution
|8000 x 6000
|8000 x 6000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|119°
|120°
|Lenses
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (48 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Samsung S5KGM2 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Samsung S5KGM1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Omnivision OV8856 (CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", OmniVision OV8856
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5.0", Samsung S5K5E9 (ISOCELL CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4920 x 3264
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|27 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|12
|13
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Mono
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|October 2021
|January 2021
|Release date
|October 2021
|January 2021
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.6 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|0.81 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, performance, camera, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Lite. But if the battery life and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi 9T.
Cast your vote
0 (0%)
2 (100%)
Total votes: 2