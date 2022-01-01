Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Infinix Note 8 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Infinix Note 8 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 8, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 150% higher maximum brightness (1193 against 477 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

57% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (346K versus 220K)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 720 x 1640 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10 Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 83% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +150% 1193 nits Note 8 477 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 175.3 mm (6.9 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 78.8 mm (3.1 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9 mm (0.35 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +3% 85.6% Note 8 83%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max and Infinix Note 8 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G80 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MP2 GPU clock 810 MHz 950 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~54.6 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +54% 568 Note 8 370 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +36% 1761 Note 8 1294 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +57% 346864 Note 8 220752 CPU 103553 62291 GPU 92956 51346 Memory 56104 40357 UX 97031 67211 Total score 346864 220752 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 Pro Max n/a Note 8 667 Stability - 98% Graphics test - 3 FPS Graphics score - 667 PCMark 3.0 score - 8508 Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 10 ROM MIUI 12.5 XOS 7.1

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 5200 mAh Charge power 33 W 18 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 85 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr 2:50 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9216 x 6912 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.73" (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Monochrome lens - - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3456 x 4608 Aperture f/2.5 - Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 October 2020 Release date March 2021 November 2020 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.