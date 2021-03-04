Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Find X3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 870 5G. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.