Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G, which is powered by Mediatek Helio G80. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- 61% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (296K versus 183K)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A32 4G
- Delivers 78% higher maximum brightness (798 against 448 nits)
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|Super AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.4 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|411 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|84.6%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- Always-On Display
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|158.9 mm (6.26 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|73.6 mm (2.9 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|184 gramm (6.49 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|White, Black, Blue, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Mediatek Helio G80
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2000 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|12 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G52 MP2
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~54.6 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6, 8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1866 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 512 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
560
346
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1775
1263
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
296223
183682
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 12.5
|One UI 3.1
|OS size
|-
|18.6 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (25% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:21 hr
|2:19 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
16:12 hr
Watching videos (Player)
17:49 hr
Talk (3G)
33:26 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|64 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|9216 x 6912
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|30 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|123°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|4 (64 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675 (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|20 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|5380 x 3620
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|No
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2021
|Release date
|March 2021
|February 2021
|Launch price
|~ 238 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|0.45 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.3 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
