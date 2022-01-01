Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Samsung Galaxy M52 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Samsung Galaxy M52 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G and came out 7 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 55% higher maximum brightness (1193 against 770 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Stereo speakers

Faster storage type - UFS 2.2 versus UFS 2.1

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G 45% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (501K versus 346K)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 778G

The phone is 7-months newer

Weighs 19 grams less

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type Super AMOLED Super AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 86.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space - 95.9% PWM - 235 Hz Response time - 9 ms Contrast - ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +55% 1193 nits Galaxy M52 5G 770 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 164.2 mm (6.46 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 173 gramm (6.1 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue White, Black, Blue Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro Max 85.6% Galaxy M52 5G +1% 86.4%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 One UI 3.1 OS size - 26.4 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 7000 Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 123° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 12 MP + 5 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro Max n/a Galaxy M52 5G 80.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 September 2021 Release date March 2021 October 2021 SAR (head) - 0.79 W/kg SAR (body) - 1.4 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. But if the performance, battery life, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy M52 5G.