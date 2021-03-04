Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Mi Max 3
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Mi Max 3, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 636 and came out 32 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (301K versus 145K)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
- Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
- 13% higher pixel density (395 vs 350 PPI)
- Thinner bezels – 5.8% more screen real estate
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Mi Max 3
- Comes with 480 mAh larger battery capacity: 5500 vs 5020 mAh
- Delivers 9% higher maximum brightness (488 against 447 nits)
Display
|Type
|Super AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.9 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2160 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|18:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|350 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|79.8%
|RGB color space
|-
|99.7%
|PWM
|-
|2358 Hz
|Response time
|-
|33.5 ms
|Contrast
|-
|1814:1
Design and build
|Height
|164.5 mm (6.48 inches)
|176.1 mm (6.93 inches)
|Width
|76.2 mm (3 inches)
|87.4 mm (3.44 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.9 mm (0.31 inches)
|Weight
|192 gramm (6.77 oz)
|221 gramm (7.8 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Black, Gold, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, rear
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 636
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|1800 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Kryo 260 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 260 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|14 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 509
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|650 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~184 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|1333 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|eMMC 5.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 256 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +107%
301048
145627
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|MIUI 11
|OS size
|-
|14 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5500 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|18 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes, Quick Charge 3.0 (60% in 60 min)
|Full charging time
|1:21 hr
|2:16 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
17:59 hr
Watching videos (Player)
15:49 hr
Talk (3G)
30:09 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|4000 x 3000
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|No
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (12 MP + 5 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.6", Samsung S5K5E8 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/4.0" (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1.12 micron
- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|- Bokeh mode
|Samples
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|8 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3264 x 2448
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|CMOS
|ISOCELL CMOS
|Sensor size
|-
|1/4.0"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, HID, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou
|NFC*
|No
|No
|Infrared port
|Yes
|Yes
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Active
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|-
|Yes
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|July 2018
|Release date
|March 2021
|July 2018
|Launch price
|~ 238 USD
|~ 250 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.584 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.417 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max is definitely a better buy.
