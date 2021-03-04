Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max vs Poco M4 Pro 5G VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 810 and came out 9 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max Delivers 136% higher maximum brightness (1199 against 508 nits)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Super AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD) Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Poco M4 Pro 5G The phone is 9-months newer

More energy-efficient CPU – MediaTek Dimensity 810

Display Type Super AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3 Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +136% 1199 nits Poco M4 Pro 5G 508 nits

Design and build Height 164.5 mm (6.48 inches) 163.56 mm (6.44 inches) Width 76.2 mm (3 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.75 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 192 gramm (6.77 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Black, Gold, Blue Black, Blue, Orange Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro Max +1% 85.6% Poco M4 Pro 5G 84.8%

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 11 ROM MIUI 12.5 MIUI 12.5

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 - Zoom Digital (lossless), 2x Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 8 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.64 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4.0", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675 (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.45 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3" 1/3.06" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo NFC * No Depends on the region Infrared port Yes Yes Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio No Yes Dolby Atmos Yes Yes

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 November 2021 Release date March 2021 November 2021 Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Max. It has a better display, camera, and design.