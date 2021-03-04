Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 12 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Apple iPhone 12 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 12, which is powered by Apple A14 Bionic and came out 4 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Comes with 2205 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 2815 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Shows 36% longer battery life (114 vs 84 hours)

Modern USB Type-C port

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Delivers 13% higher maximum brightness (722 against 638 nits)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 12 2x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (644K versus 322K)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Compatible with the latest Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

The front-facing camera can record video at 4K

Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.4% 99.4% PWM 490 Hz 226 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 16 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 Pro +13% 722 nits iPhone 12 638 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.4 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 164 gramm (5.78 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro 85.6% iPhone 12 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 12 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Apple A14 Bionic Max. clock 2300 MHz 3100 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Icestorm

- 2 cores at 3.1 GHz: Firestorm L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU GPU clock 810 MHz - FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro 567 iPhone 12 +184% 1608 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro 1780 iPhone 12 +127% 4038 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 Pro 322395 iPhone 12 +100% 644336 CPU 93090 164857 GPU 91510 272200 Memory 49571 116378 UX 88322 91335 Total score 322395 644336 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 Pro 1115 iPhone 12 +575% 7523 Stability 99% 77% Graphics test 6 FPS 45 FPS Graphics score 1115 7523 PCMark 3.0 score 8704 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 14.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced - OS size 21 GB 7 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4290 x 2800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.4 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Sony IMX372 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Sensor: 1/3.6" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 12 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4290 x 2800 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 iPhone 12 +19% 132 Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 iPhone 12 +18% 112 Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 iPhone 12 +15% 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 - USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro +10% 89.3 dB iPhone 12 81.1 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 October 2020 Release date March 2021 October 2020 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.99 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 12 is definitely a better buy.