Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 14 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Apple iPhone 14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 14, which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Comes with 1741 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3279 mAh

Comes with 1741 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3279 mAh Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size

Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Fingerprint scanner

Fingerprint scanner Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 14 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 340K)

2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (813K versus 340K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Shows 34% longer battery life (37:24 vs 27:54 hours)

Shows 34% longer battery life (37:24 vs 27:54 hours) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W

Supports wireless charging up to 7.5W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.3) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP68 classification)

Waterproof body (IP68 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 7-months newer Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (836 against 725 nits)

Delivers 15% higher peak brightness (836 against 725 nits) 16% higher pixel density (460 vs 395 PPI)

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price Apple iPhone 14 Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1170 x 2532 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 460 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 800 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Ceramic Shield Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.4% 99.5% PWM 490 Hz 60 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 12 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10 Pro 725 nits iPhone 14 +15% 836 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 146.7 mm (5.78 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 71.5 mm (2.81 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.8 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 172 g (6.07 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Purple, Yellow Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro 85.6% iPhone 14 86%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256, 512 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 16 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 3279 mAh Charge power 33 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (7.5 W) Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (60% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr 13:45 hr Watching video 14:00 hr 15:45 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 05:24 hr Standby 74 hr 122 hr General battery life Redmi Note 10 Pro 27:54 hr iPhone 14 +34% 37:24 hr Smartphones With Long Battery Life

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 1.9 micron

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 13 mm

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone 14 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4032 x 3024 Aperture f/2.5 f/1.9 Focal length - 23 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 2160p (4K) at 60 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 iPhone 14 +22% 135 Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 iPhone 14 +54% 146 Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 iPhone 14 +25% 133

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.3 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro +10% 89.3 dB iPhone 14 80.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 September 2022 Release date March 2021 September 2022 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone 14 is definitely a better buy.