Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone 7
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Comes with 3060 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 1960 mAh
- Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
- Shows 87% longer battery life (114 vs 61 hours)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Thinner bezels – 20% more screen real estate
- 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 182K)
- Modern USB Type-C port
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Supports 33W fast charging
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
- Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
- Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
- Better grip in hands – the body is 9.4 mm narrower
- Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
- Weighs 55 grams less
- 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 715 and 565 points
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
52
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
45
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
47
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
55
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|IPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|4.7 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|750 x 1334 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|16:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|326 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|60 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|65.6%
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|100%
|PWM
|490 Hz
|Not detected
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|35.5 ms
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|1635:1
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|138 gramm (4.87 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP67
|Rear material
|Glass
|Metal
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Apple A10 Fusion
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2340 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|4 (2 + 2)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|16 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|PowerVR GT7600
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|900 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~115 GFLOPS
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|2 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|-
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|32, 128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|NVMe
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
iPhone 7 +27%
715
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +39%
1768
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 Pro +60%
292956
182867
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11
|iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
|ROM
|MIUI 12
|-
|OS size
|21 GB
|12.5 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|1960 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|5 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Ion
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|No
|Full charging time
|1:21 hr
|2:35 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +18%
13:58 hr
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +69%
15:47 hr
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +64%
18:45 hr
11:25 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|12 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|4032 x 3024
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|Quad LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|240 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|1 (12 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|-
|Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|7 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|3088 x 2320
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.2
|Focal length
|-
|32 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|BSI CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|4.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE, A2DP
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|No
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|1
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|12
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|-
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|No
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Budget
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|September 2016
|Release date
|March 2021
|September 2016
|Launch price
|-
|~ 712 USD
|SAR (head)
|-
|1.38 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|-
|1.34 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.
Cast your vote
1 (100%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: 1