Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone 7, which is powered by Apple A10 Fusion and came out 54 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Comes with 3060 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 1960 mAh
  • Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size
  • Shows 87% longer battery life (114 vs 61 hours)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Thinner bezels – 20% more screen real estate
  • 60% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (292K versus 182K)
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Supports 33W fast charging
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 4-years and 6-months newer
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone 7
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 9.4 mm narrower
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • Weighs 55 grams less
  • 27% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 715 and 565 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
iPhone 7

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 65.6%
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 100%
PWM 490 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.6 ms 35.5 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1635:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +11%
715 nits
iPhone 7
647 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 138.3 mm (5.44 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 67.1 mm (2.64 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.1 mm (0.28 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 138 gramm (4.87 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Metal
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Gold, Red, Pink
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro +30%
85.6%
iPhone 7
65.6%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Apple iPhone 7 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Apple A10 Fusion
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2340 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 4 (2 + 2)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 2 cores at 0 GHz: Zephyr
- 2 cores at 2.34 GHz: Hurricane
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 16 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 PowerVR GT7600
GPU clock 810 MHz 900 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~115 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 2 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4
Memory clock 2133 MHz -
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 32, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +39%
1768
iPhone 7
1275
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 Pro +60%
292956
iPhone 7
182867

Software

Operating system Android 11 iOS 10 (Can be upgraded to iOS 14.4)
ROM MIUI 12 -
OS size 21 GB 12.5 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 1960 mAh
Charge power 33 W 5 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (7.5 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) No
Full charging time 1:21 hr 2:35 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +18%
13:58 hr
iPhone 7
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +69%
15:47 hr
iPhone 7
9:15 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +64%
18:45 hr
iPhone 7
11:25 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4032 x 3024
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 28 mm
- Pixel size: 1.22 micron
- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Camera (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Apple iPhone 7 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2320
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 4.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 1
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +8%
89.3 dB
iPhone 7
83 dB

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2016
Release date March 2021 September 2016
Launch price - ~ 712 USD
SAR (head) - 1.38 W/kg
SAR (body) - 1.34 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

