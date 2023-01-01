Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone SE (2022) VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Apple iPhone SE (2022) Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone SE (2022), which is powered by Apple A15 Bionic and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Comes with 3002 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 2018 mAh

Comes with 3002 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 2018 mAh Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size

Has a 1.97 inches larger screen size Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz Thinner bezels – 20.2% more screen real estate

Thinner bezels – 20.2% more screen real estate Shows 9% longer battery life (27:54 vs 25:41 hours)

Shows 9% longer battery life (27:54 vs 25:41 hours) Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1) Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (725 against 642 nits)

Delivers 13% higher peak brightness (725 against 642 nits) Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI) Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone SE (2022) 2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (710K versus 340K)

2.1x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (710K versus 340K) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to

Supports wireless charging up to Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Waterproof body (IP67 classification) Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer

The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer Better grip in hands – the body is 9.2 mm narrower

Better grip in hands – the body is 9.2 mm narrower Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 4.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 750 x 1334 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 16:9 PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 625 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 65.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.4% 99.9% PWM 490 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms 38 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity 1655:1 Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10 Pro +13% 725 nits iPhone SE (2022) 642 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 138.4 mm (5.45 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 67.3 mm (2.65 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.3 mm (0.29 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 144 g (5.08 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro +31% 85.6% iPhone SE (2022) 65.4%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) iOS 15.3 (Can be upgraded to iOS 16.4) ROM MIUI 14 - OS size 13 GB 12 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 2018 mAh Charge power 33 W 20 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (61% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr 09:55 hr Watching video 14:00 hr 08:38 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 03:26 hr Standby 74 hr 93 hr General battery life Redmi Note 10 Pro +9% 27:54 hr iPhone SE (2022) 25:41 hr

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C - USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby - eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 - 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro +4% 89.3 dB iPhone SE (2022) 85.9 dB

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 March 2022 Release date March 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Apple iPhone SE (2022) is definitely a better buy.