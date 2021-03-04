Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone X VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Apple iPhone X Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone X, which is powered by Apple A11 Bionic and came out 42 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Comes with 2304 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 2716 mAh

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Has a 0.87 inch larger screen size

Shows 54% longer battery life (114 vs 74 hours)

Modern USB Type-C port

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Fingerprint scanner

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

The phone is 3-years and 6-months newer

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR4X 2133 MHz Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone X The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom

Supports Qi wireless charging up to 7.5W

Optical image stabilization

Waterproof body (IP67 classification)

Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi

11% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (357K versus 322K)

16% higher pixel density (458 vs 395 PPI)

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 5.8 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1125 x 2436 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9 PPI 395 ppi 458 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 82.9% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.4% 99.3% PWM 490 Hz 240 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 2.2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 Pro +7% 722 nits iPhone X 676 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 143.6 mm (5.65 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 70.9 mm (2.79 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.7 mm (0.3 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 174 gramm (6.14 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP67 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Silver, Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro +3% 85.6% iPhone X 82.9%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Apple iPhone X in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Apple A11 Bionic Max. clock 2300 MHz 2390 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 4 cores at 1.42 GHz: Mistral

- 2 cores at 2.39 GHz: Monsoon L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Apple GPU GPU clock 810 MHz - FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~325 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB - Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro 567 iPhone X +65% 934 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro 1780 iPhone X +33% 2375 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 Pro 322395 iPhone X +11% 357154 CPU 93090 101650 GPU 91510 127329 Memory 49571 55078 UX 88322 75192 Total score 322395 357154 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 Pro 1115 iPhone X +219% 3561 Stability 99% 62% Graphics test 6 FPS 21 FPS Graphics score 1115 3561 PCMark 3.0 score 8704 - Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 iOS 11.1 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.0) ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced - OS size 21 GB 5.3 GB

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 12 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 28 mm

- Pixel size: 1.22 micron

- Sensor: 1/3", Apple iSight Duo Camera (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 12 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4" (BSI CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Apple iPhone X from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3472 x 2063 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2 Focal length - 32 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro +10% 111 iPhone X 101 Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro +7% 95 iPhone X 89 Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro +9% 106 iPhone X 97

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C No USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 16 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro +5% 89.3 dB iPhone X 85.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 September 2017 Release date March 2021 November 2017 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.87 W/kg SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.97 W/kg Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Face recognition sensor

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.