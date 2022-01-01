Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 Pro vs iPhone XR – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Apple iPhone XR

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 Про
VS
Эпл Айфон XR
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Apple iPhone XR

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Apple iPhone XR, which is powered by Apple A12 Bionic and came out 30 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 2078 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 2942 mAh
  • Has a 0.57 inch larger screen size
  • Modern USB Type-C port
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Fingerprint scanner
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 6-months newer
  • 21% higher pixel density (395 vs 326 PPI)
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
Reasons to consider the Apple iPhone XR
  • 47% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (492K versus 335K)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (33:02 vs 27:54 hours)
  • Supports Qi wireless charging up to 10W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP67 classification)
  • Apple releases software updates and supports their phones a few years longer than Xiaomi
  • 2x faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 1111 and 564 points
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
iPhone XR

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.1 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 828 x 1792 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 326 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, Dolby Vision
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 79%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 100%
PWM 490 Hz Not detected
Response time 2.6 ms 32.8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity 1920:1
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +4%
721 nits
iPhone XR
695 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 150.9 mm (5.94 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 194 gramm (6.84 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP67
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Red, Orange, Yellow
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button No
Screen-to-body ratio

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Apple iPhone XR in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Apple A12 Bionic
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2490 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 6 (2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.6 GHz: Tempest
- 2 cores at 2.49 GHz: Vortex
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Apple A12 Bionic GPU
GPU clock 810 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~560 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 3 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 NVMe
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
1779
iPhone XR +25%
2215
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 Pro
335811
iPhone XR +47%
492815
CPU 94370 136583
GPU 93660 179228
Memory 57408 77872
UX 91237 103093
Total score 335811 492815
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 10 Pro
1115
iPhone XR +372%
5261
Stability 99% 68%
Graphics test 6 FPS 31 FPS
Graphics score 1115 5261
PCMark 3.0 score 8664 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) iOS 12 (Can be upgraded to iOS 15.2)
ROM MIUI 13 15.4
OS size 21 GB 11.1 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 2942 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Ion
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi (10 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:43 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:11 hr 11:16 hr
Watching video 14:00 hr 12:45 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 05:10 hr
Standby 74 hr 123 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10 Pro
27:54 hr
iPhone XR +18%
33:02 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Quad LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 240 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Apple iSight X (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 7 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3088 x 2316
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.2
Focal length - 32 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 60 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP SPP, PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, HDP, GAP, GAVDP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C No
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 12
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +2%
89.3 dB
iPhone XR
87.3 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 September 2018
Release date March 2021 October 2018
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 0.99 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Face recognition sensor
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. But if the performance and software are more of a priority – go for the Apple iPhone XR.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
37 (68.5%)
17 (31.5%)
Total votes: 54

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 11 Pro (Global)
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Mi 11 Lite
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and 11 Lite 5G NE
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Poco M4 Pro 5G
6. Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 13 Pro
7. Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 12 Pro
8. Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 13 Pro Max
9. Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 11
10. Apple iPhone XR and iPhone 12 mini

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
Promotion
РусскийEnglish