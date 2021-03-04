Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Pixel 4a – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Google Pixel 4a

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 Про
VS
Гугл Пиксель 4а
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Google Pixel 4a

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Google Pixel 4a, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G and came out 7 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1880 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 3140 mAh
  • Has a 0.86 inch larger screen size
  • Shows 50% longer battery life (114 vs 76 hours)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Google Pixel 4a
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Delivers 10% higher maximum brightness (796 against 723 nits)
  • 12% higher pixel density (443 vs 395 PPI)
  • Better grip in hands – the body is 7.1 mm narrower
  • Weighs 50 grams less
  • Ready for eSIM technology

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
Pixel 4a

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 5.81 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 443 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 3
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 83.3%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 95.3%
PWM 490 Hz 255 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 6.2 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Pro
723 nits
Pixel 4a +10%
796 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 144 mm (5.67 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 69.4 mm (2.73 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.2 mm (0.32 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 143 gramm (5.04 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro +3%
85.6%
Pixel 4a
83.3%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Google Pixel 4a in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 730G
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 8 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 618
GPU clock 810 MHz 575 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~422 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +8%
1756
Pixel 4a
1629
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 Pro +6%
288597
Pixel 4a
272510
AnTuTu 8 Android Phone Scores (221st and 253rd place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10 (Can be upgraded to Android 11)
ROM MIUI 12 Stock Android
OS size 21 GB 15 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 3140 mAh
Charge power 33 W 18 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 25 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:27 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +18%
13:58 hr
Pixel 4a
11:48 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +27%
15:47 hr
Pixel 4a
12:17 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
18:45 hr
Pixel 4a +22%
22:45 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12.2 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 1 (12.2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12.2 MP
- Aperture: f/1.7
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Sony IMX363 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Google Pixel 4a from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 24 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.12 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.8"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 15
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +4%
89.3 dB
Pixel 4a
86 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 August 2020
Release date March 2021 October 2020
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 387 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 1.37 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.39 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
2 (66.7%)
1 (33.3%)
Total votes: 3

Related comparisons

1. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Poco X3 NFC
2. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Mi 10T Pro
3. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy A52
4. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Poco F3
5. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Note 9 Pro Max
6. Google Pixel 4a and Samsung Galaxy S10e
7. Google Pixel 4a and Samsung Galaxy A51
8. Google Pixel 4a and Samsung Galaxy S21
9. Google Pixel 4a and Samsung Galaxy S20
10. Google Pixel 4a and OnePlus 7T

User opinions

You can share your opinion or ask a question in the comments below
РусскийEnglish