Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Google Pixel 6a, which is powered by Google Tensor and came out 14 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.