Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 10 SE, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680G and came out 19 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.