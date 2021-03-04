Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Nova 7 SE – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Huawei Nova 7 SE

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 Про
VS
Хуавей Нова 7 SE
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Huawei Nova 7 SE

Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei Nova 7 SE, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 820 and came out 11 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Delivers 62% higher maximum brightness (723 against 447 nits)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 11-months newer
  • Stereo speakers
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Huawei Nova 7 SE
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • 29% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (372K versus 288K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • 13% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 633 and 562 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
Nova 7 SE

Display

Type AMOLED IPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.5 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 405 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 83.8%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 -
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +62%
723 nits
Nova 7 SE
447 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 162.3 mm (6.39 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75 mm (2.95 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.6 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 189 gramm (6.67 oz)
Waterproof IP53 No
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro +2%
85.6%
Nova 7 SE
83.8%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Huawei Nova 7 SE in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G HiSilicon Kirin 820
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2360 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.84 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 3 cores at 2.22 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 1 core at 2.36 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G57 MP6
GPU clock 810 MHz 850 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~579 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
1756
Nova 7 SE +38%
2419
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 Pro
288597
Nova 7 SE +29%
372483
AnTuTu Benchmark 8 Android Ranking (221st and 144th place)

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 10.0
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10.1
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 0:50 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Watching videos (Player)
Talk (3G)

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9000 x 7000
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (64 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 64 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.72", Sony IMX686 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 17 mm
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Active
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 April 2020
Release date March 2021 April 2020
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 325 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, battery life, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. But if the performance, camera, and connectivity are more of a priority – go for the Huawei Nova 7 SE.

