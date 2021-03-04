Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 Pro vs P30 Pro – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Huawei P30 Pro, which is powered by HiSilicon Kirin 980 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 820 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4200 mAh
  • Shows 14% longer battery life (114 vs 100 hours)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Stereo speakers
  • Delivers 21% higher maximum brightness (720 against 595 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
Reasons to consider the Huawei P30 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 5x optical zoom
  • Supports wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • 33% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (388K versus 290K)
  • Reverse charging feature
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 19% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 674 and 568 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
P30 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED OLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.47 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2340 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 398 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 88.89%
Display features - - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space - 99%
PWM - 231 Hz
Response time - 3.6 ms
Contrast - ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +21%
720 nits
P30 Pro
595 nits
Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 158 mm (6.22 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 73.4 mm (2.89 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 192 gramm (6.77 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Blue, Orange
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro
85.6%
P30 Pro +4%
88.89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Huawei P30 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G HiSilicon Kirin 980
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2600 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 2 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 1.92 GHz: Cortex-A76
- 2 cores at 2.6 GHz: Cortex-A76
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G76 MP10
GPU clock 810 MHz 720 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~691 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256, 512 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD Nano Memory
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 256 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
568
P30 Pro +19%
674
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
1779
P30 Pro +29%
2290
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 Pro
290752
P30 Pro +33%
388130

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 EMUI 10
OS size - 13.4 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4200 mAh
Charge power 33 W 40 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (15 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, SuperCharge (70% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:05 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
13:58 hr
P30 Pro +5%
14:21 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
15:47 hr
P30 Pro +30%
20:16 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
18:45 hr
P30 Pro +48%
27:39 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 40 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 7360 x 4912
Zoom Digital Optical, 5x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 120°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 4 (40 MP + 8 MP + 20 MP + 0 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 40 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.7", Sony IMX650 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/3.4
- Focal length: 125 mm
- Sensor: 1/4" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 20 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 16 mm
- Sensor: 1/2.7" (CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
Yes
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples - Photo samples of Huawei P30 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 29 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS BSI CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes Yes
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 21
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Mono
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio - No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Budget Flagship
Announced March 2021 March 2019
Release date March 2021 May 2019
Launch price - ~ 875 USD
SAR (head) - 0.154 W/kg
SAR (body) - 0.63 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion

If the performance, camera, connectivity, and design are more important to you, then choose the Huawei P30 Pro. But if the display, software, and sound are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.

