Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Infinix Note 11 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Infinix Note 11 Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G88 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz

Delivers 45% higher maximum brightness (720 against 497 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

32% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (332K versus 251K)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11 The phone is 8-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.7 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 393 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 86% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 Pro +45% 720 nits Note 11 497 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.7 mm (3.02 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.9 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 184 gramm (6.49 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro 85.6% Note 11 86%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Infinix Note 11 in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G88 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2000 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A75 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G52 MC2 GPU clock 810 MHz 100 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~62 GFLOPS Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 1833 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 eMMC 5.1 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro +54% 567 Note 11 368 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro +41% 1773 Note 11 1254 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 Pro +32% 332285 Note 11 251305 CPU 95217 67946 GPU 93771 57095 Memory 54632 47036 UX 91245 81522 Total score 332285 251305 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 Pro +55% 1115 Note 11 721 Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS 4 FPS Graphics score 1115 721 PCMark 3.0 score 8738 8218 Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 Note 11 n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 Note 11 n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 Note 11 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 4 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB Note 11 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 November 2021 Release date March 2021 December 2021 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.