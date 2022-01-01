Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Infinix Note 11S VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Infinix Note 11S Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Infinix Note 11S, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G96 and came out 8 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 54% higher maximum brightness (727 against 472 nits)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 732G

Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Infinix Note 11S The phone is 8-months newer

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price Infinix Note 11S Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.95 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2460 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 - PPI 395 ppi 387 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84.5% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 Pro +54% 727 nits Note 11S 472 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 173.06 mm (6.81 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 78.37 mm (3.09 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 209 gramm (7.37 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Gray, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro +1% 85.6% Note 11S 84.5%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Infinix Note 11S in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G MediaTek Helio G96 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2050 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55

- 2 cores at 2.05 GHz: Cortex-A76 L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 12 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Mali G57 MC2 GPU clock 810 MHz 850 MHz FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 2048 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro +10% 569 Note 11S 519 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro 1797 Note 11S +1% 1819 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 Pro 338079 Note 11S +1% 341827 CPU 95217 96448 GPU 93771 76998 Memory 54632 74929 UX 91245 93138 Total score 338079 341827 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 Pro 1115 Note 11S n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1115 - PCMark 3.0 score 8738 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11 ROM MIUI 13 XOS 10 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Quad LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.6

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Phase autofocus

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 Note 11S n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 Note 11S n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 Note 11S n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 12 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes Yes Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB Note 11S n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 November 2021 Release date March 2021 November 2021 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion These smartphones have a lot in common, but we would recommend the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. It has a better display, performance, software, camera, design, and sound.