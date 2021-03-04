Here we compared two budget smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the LG K40, which is powered by Mediatek MT6762 Helio P22 and came out 24 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.