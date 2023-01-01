Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Motorola Edge (2022) VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Motorola Edge (2022) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Motorola Edge (2022), which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1050 and came out 18 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Water-resistant body (IP53 classification) Slow-motion recording at 960FPS

Slow-motion recording at 960FPS More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12

More recent OS version: Android 13 versus 12 Has 2 SIM card slots

Has 2 SIM card slots Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Motorola Edge (2022) 54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 340K)

54% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (522K versus 340K) Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz

Higher display refresh rate – 144 Hz Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer

The phone is 1-year and 6-months newer Ready for eSIM technology

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 399 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 144 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 88.1% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10 Pro 725 nits Edge (2022) n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 160.86 mm (6.33 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 74.24 mm (2.92 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 7.99 mm (0.31 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 170 g (6 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP52 Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Gray Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro 85.6% Edge (2022) +3% 88.1%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 ROM MIUI 14 - OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 30 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:10 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr - Watching video 14:00 hr - Gaming 05:31 hr - Standby 74 hr - General battery life Redmi Note 10 Pro 27:54 hr Edge (2022) n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8192 x 6144 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED Dual LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 30FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 120 FPS (1080p) Angle of widest lens 118° 120° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.55", Omnivision OV50A (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 13 MP

- Aperture: f/1.5

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/5" (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6528 x 4896 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.5 Focal length - 0.7 mm Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 Edge (2022) n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 Edge (2022) n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 Edge (2022) n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6E (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 1 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 19 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB Edge (2022) n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 August 2022 Release date March 2021 August 2022 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Barometer

- Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Motorola Edge (2022) is definitely a better buy.