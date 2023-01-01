Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Nothing Phone (1) VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Nothing Phone (1) Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Nothing Phone (1), which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 778G Plus and came out 17 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4500 mAh

Comes with 520 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4500 mAh Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (725 against 662 nits)

Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (725 against 662 nits) Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology

Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port

Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Nothing Phone (1) 69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 340K)

69% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (575K versus 340K) Shows 23% longer battery life (34:17 vs 27:54 hours)

Shows 23% longer battery life (34:17 vs 27:54 hours) Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)

Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating) Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks

Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks Supports wireless charging up to 15W

Supports wireless charging up to 15W Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)

Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2) Optical image stabilization

Optical image stabilization Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5

Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 The phone is 1-year and 5-months newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED OLED Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1200 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 85.8% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.4% 95.9% PWM 490 Hz 119 Hz Response time 2.6 ms 2 ms Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10 Pro +10% 725 nits Phone (1) 662 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 159.2 mm (6.27 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75.8 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.3 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 193.5 g (6.83 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP53 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro 85.6% Phone (1) 85.8%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 Nothing OS 1.5 OS size 13 GB 16 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 4500 mAh Charge power 33 W 33 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (15 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (48% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:31 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr 12:12 hr Watching video 14:00 hr 15:54 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 04:48 hr Standby 74 hr 108 hr General battery life Redmi Note 10 Pro 27:54 hr Phone (1) +23% 34:17 hr Smartphones With the Best Battery Life

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes No Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro +6% 89.3 dB Phone (1) 84.3 dB

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 July 2022 Release date March 2021 July 2022 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Nothing Phone (1) is definitely a better buy.