Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs OnePlus 7 Pro

VS
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
OnePlus 7 Pro

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the OnePlus 7 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 855 and came out 22 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Shows 34% longer battery life (114 vs 85 hours)
  • Comes with 935 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4085 mAh
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • The phone is 1-year and 10-months newer
  • Delivers 18% higher maximum brightness (723 against 615 nits)
  • More recent OS version: Android 11 versus 10
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the OnePlus 7 Pro
  • The rear camera has a 3x optical zoom
  • 31% higher pixel density (516 vs 395 PPI)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Slow-motion recording at 480FPS
  • Faster storage type - UFS 3.0 versus UFS 2.2
  • Supports Dolby Atmos sound technology
  • 28% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 722 and 562 points

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
7 Pro

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.67 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 3120 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 19.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 516 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 88.1%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
- DC Dimming
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 99.8%
PWM 490 Hz 122 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 6 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +18%
723 nits
7 Pro
615 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [1], [2]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 162.6 mm (6.4 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75.9 mm (2.99 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 206 gramm (7.27 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX4
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Gold, Gray, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro
85.6%
7 Pro +3%
88.1%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and OnePlus 7 Pro in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 855
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Cortex-A55 (Kryo 485 Silver)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Cortex-A76 (Kryo 485 Gold)
L3 cache 1 MB 2 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 7 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 640
GPU clock 810 MHz 585 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~899 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.0
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB -

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
562
7 Pro +28%
722
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
1756
7 Pro +51%
2647
AnTuTu Benchmark 7
AnTuTu Benchmark 8
Redmi Note 10 Pro
288597
7 Pro
288592

Software

Operating system Android 11 Android 9.0 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 12 OxygenOS 10
OS size 21 GB 17 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4085 mAh
Charge power 33 W 30 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Warp Charge (50% in 20 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:20 hr

Battery life tests

Web browsing (Wi-Fi)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +34%
13:58 hr
7 Pro
10:10 hr
Watching videos (Player)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +8%
15:47 hr
7 Pro
14:33 hr
Talk (3G)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
18:45 hr
7 Pro +86%
34:24 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 48 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8000 x 6000
Zoom Digital Optical, 3x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 240FPS
Slow motion 120 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 117°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (48 MP + 8 MP + 16 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 48 MP
- Aperture: f/1.6
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/2", Sony IMX586 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 78 mm
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 16 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.09", Sony IMX481 (BSI CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of OnePlus 7 Pro from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4608 x 3456
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.1"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) при 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi Note 10 Pro
111
7 Pro +6%
118
Video quality
Generic camera score
Redmi Note 10 Pro
106
7 Pro +5%
111

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 16
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos No Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 Pro
89.3 dB
7 Pro +2%
90.9 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 May 2019
Release date March 2021 May 2019
Launch price ~ 362 USD ~ 550 USD
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 1.199 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.394 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the performance, camera, and sound are more important to you, then choose the OnePlus 7 Pro. But if the software, battery life, and design are more of a priority – go for the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro.

