Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the OnePlus Nord 2T, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 1300 and came out 15 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.