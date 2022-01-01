Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Oppo A96
Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo A96, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (729 against 483 nits)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 279K)
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
- The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
- More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
- Reverse charging feature
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
74
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
46
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
84
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
60
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
77
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
66
Value for money
You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|LTPS LCD
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.59 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2412 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|401 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|84%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|- DCI-P3
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|490 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
|Weight
|193 gramm (6.81 oz)
|191 gramm (6.74 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IPX4
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black, Blue
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
|Max. clock
|2300 MHz
|2400 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (4 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|-
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|6 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 610
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|1100 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|-
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max. size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +48%
573
386
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +12%
1788
1592
|CPU
|94370
|82317
|GPU
|93660
|49192
|Memory
|57408
|75563
|UX
|91237
|71143
|Total score
|339625
|279630
|Stability
|99%
|-
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|-
|Graphics score
|1115
|-
|PCMark 3.0 score
|8664
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12)
|Android 11
|ROM
|MIUI 13
|ColorOS 11.1
|OS size
|21 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|33 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|-
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (50% in 26 min)
|Full charging time
|1:21 hr
|1:15 hr
|Web browsing
|10:11 hr
|-
|Watching video
|14:00 hr
|-
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|-
|Standby
|74 hr
|-
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|-
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|-
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|16 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|-
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|-
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/a)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Depends on the region
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|-
|5G support
|No
|No
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|-
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|No
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Mid-range
|Announced
|March 2021
|March 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A96.
