Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo A96, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 680 and came out 13 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Delivers 51% higher maximum brightness (729 against 483 nits)
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • Ability to record video in 4K resolution
  • 21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (339K versus 279K)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11
  • AMOLED display (versus competitor's LTPS LCD)
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo A96
  • The phone is 1-year and 1-month newer
  • More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 680
  • Reverse charging feature

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
Oppo A96

Display

Type AMOLED LTPS LCD
Size 6.67 inches 6.59 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 401 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 90 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 No
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +51%
729 nits
Oppo A96
483 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 164.4 mm (6.47 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75.7 mm (2.98 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.4 mm (0.33 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 191 gramm (6.74 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IPX4
Rear material Glass Plastic
Frame material Plastic Plastic
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro +2%
85.6%
Oppo A96
84%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Oppo A96 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 680
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2400 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Kryo 265 Silver (Cortex-A53)
- 4 cores at 2.4 GHz: Kryo 265 Gold (Cortex-A73)
L3 cache 1 MB -
Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 610
GPU clock 810 MHz 1100 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS -
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro +12%
1788
Oppo A96
1592
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 Pro +21%
339625
Oppo A96
279630
CPU 94370 82317
GPU 93660 49192
Memory 57408 75563
UX 91237 71143
Total score 339625 279630
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% -
Graphics test 6 FPS -
Graphics score 1115 -
PCMark 3.0 score 8664 -
Sources: 3DMark [3]
Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 11
ROM MIUI 13 ColorOS 11.1
OS size 21 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 33 W
Battery type Li-Po -
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No No
Reverse charging No Yes
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (50% in 26 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:15 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:11 hr -
Watching video 14:00 hr -
Gaming 05:31 hr -
Standby 74 hr -
General battery life

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 -
Zoom Digital Digital
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Digital
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS No
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) -
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (50 MP + 2 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 27 mm
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark -
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 -
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0
Focal length - 26 mm
Pixel size 1 microns -
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" -
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/a)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 2
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Depends on the region
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 -
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo -
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes No
Speakers test
Max. loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Mid-range
Announced March 2021 March 2022
Release date March 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Oppo A96.

