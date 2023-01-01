Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Find X5 – which one to choose?

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

  1. Differences
  2. Review
  3. Specs
  4. Benchmarks
  5. Battery life
  6. Camera
  7. Comments

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
  • Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
  • Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
  • 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 340K)
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
  • Shows 18% longer battery life (32:53 vs 27:54 hours)
  • Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
  • Supports wireless charging up to 30W
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
  • Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (800 against 725 nits)
  • The phone is 1-year newer
Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
Find X5

Display

Type AMOLED AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9
PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz
Adaptive refresh rate No Yes
Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits
Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 89%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% -
PWM 490 Hz -
Response time 2.6 ms -
Contrast ∞ Infinity -
Peak brightness test (auto)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
725 nits
Find X5 +10%
800 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Purple
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro
85.6%
Find X5 +4%
89%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Oppo Find X5 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
Max clock 2300 MHz 2840 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (1 + 3 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 5 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 660
GPU clock 810 MHz 840 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~1720 GFLOPS

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
564
Find X5 +98%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
Redmi Note 10 Pro
1771
Find X5 +107%
3671
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 Pro
340276
Find X5 +137%
807207
CPU 94241 -
GPU 96535 -
Memory 53258 -
UX 97057 -
Total score 340276 807207
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Redmi Note 10 Pro
1116
Find X5 +422%
5829
Max surface temperature 42 °C -
Stability 99% 63%
Graphics test 6 FPS 34 FPS
Graphics score 1116 5829
PCMark 3.0
Web score 6913 -
Video editing 6248 -
Photo editing 15261 -
Data manipulation 7370 -
Writing score 9432 -
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
Submit your AnTuTu result

Memory

RAM
RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5
Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz
Channels 2 4
Storage
Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1
Memory card MicroSD No
Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
ROM MIUI 14 ColorOS 12.1
OS size 13 GB -

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4800 mAh
Charge power 33 W 80 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes (30 W)
Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless)
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 0:42 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:11 hr 11:53 hr
Watching video 14:00 hr 16:27 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 05:20 hr
Standby 74 hr 92 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10 Pro
27:54 hr
Find X5 +18%
32:53 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° 110°
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6560 x 4928
Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Redmi Note 10 Pro
111
Find X5 +16%
129
Video quality
Generic camera score
Redmi Note 10 Pro
106
Find X5 +15%
122

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No Yes
Hybrid slot No No
LTE Cat* 15 20
5G support No Yes

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes No
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max loudness

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 February 2022
Release date March 2021 March 2022
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg -
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg -
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.

Cast your vote

So, which phone would you choose?
0 (0%)
0 (0%)
Total votes: < 1

