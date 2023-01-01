Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Oppo Find X5 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Oppo Find X5 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED AMOLED Size 6.67 inches 6.55 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2400 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 402 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No Yes Max rated brightness 450 nits 500 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits 1000 nits HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10+ Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Gorilla Glass Victus Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 89% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10 Pro 725 nits Find X5 +10% 800 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 160.3 mm (6.31 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 72.6 mm (2.86 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.7 mm (0.34 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 196 g (6.91 oz) Waterproof IP53 IP68 Rear material Glass Glass Frame material Plastic Metal Colors Gold, Gray, Blue White, Black, Purple Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in-display Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro 85.6% Find X5 +4% 89%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 8, 12 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR5 Memory clock 2133 MHz 3200 MHz Channels 2 4 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 128, 256 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 3.1 Memory card MicroSD No Memory card max size Up to 512 GB -

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) ROM MIUI 14 ColorOS 12.1 OS size 13 GB -

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 4800 mAh Charge power 33 W 80 W Battery type Li-Po Li-Po Replaceable No No Wireless charging No Yes (30 W) Reverse charging No Yes, (wireless) Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (94% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr 0:42 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr 11:53 hr Watching video 14:00 hr 16:27 hr Gaming 05:31 hr 05:20 hr Standby 74 hr 92 hr General battery life Redmi Note 10 Pro 27:54 hr Find X5 +18% 32:53 hr

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8700 x 5800 Zoom Digital Optical, 2x Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Optical 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 480 FPS (720p) Angle of widest lens 118° 110° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 24 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- Optical stabilization

Telephoto lens - - 13 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Focal length: 52 mm

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode

- RAW support Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 32 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 6560 x 4928 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.4 Focal length - 25 mm Pixel size 1 microns 0.8 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/2.74" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 Find X5 +16% 129 Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 Find X5 +6% 101 Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 Find X5 +15% 122

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi MiMO

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.2 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 3.1 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- USB-Host mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No Yes Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 20 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Stereo Headphone audio jack Yes No FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB Find X5 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Flagship Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date March 2021 March 2022 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.