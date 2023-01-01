Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Oppo Find X5
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Find X5, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 888 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Expandable storage via MicroSD card up to 512GB
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Includes a 3.5 mm headphone audio jack port
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Oppo Find X5
- 2.4x better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (807K versus 340K)
- The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
- Better camera quality (According to DxOMark rating)
- Shows 18% longer battery life (32:53 vs 27:54 hours)
- Compatible with Wi-Fi 6 wireless networks
- Supports wireless charging up to 30W
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- Optical image stabilization
- Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
- Uses a faster type of memory: LPDDR5 3200 MHz
- Delivers 10% higher peak brightness (800 against 725 nits)
- The phone is 1-year newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
84
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
67
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
80
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
73
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
88
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation
76
Value for money
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|AMOLED
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.55 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|402 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|120 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|Yes
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|1000 nits
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|Yes, HDR10+
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Gorilla Glass Victus
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|89%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|490 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|160.3 mm (6.31 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|72.6 mm (2.86 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|8.7 mm (0.34 inches)
|Weight
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|196 g (6.91 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|IP68
|Rear material
|Glass
|Glass
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Metal
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|White, Black, Purple
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in-display
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 888
|Max clock
|2300 MHz
|2840 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (1 + 3 + 4)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 4 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 680 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 3 cores at 2.42 GHz: Kryo 680 Gold (Cortex-A78)
- 1 core at 2.84 GHz: Kryo 680 Prime (Cortex-X1)
|L3 cache
|1 MB
|4 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|5 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Adreno 660
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|840 MHz
|FLOPS
|~435 GFLOPS
|~1720 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Find X5 +98%
1117
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1771
Find X5 +107%
3671
|CPU
|94241
|-
|GPU
|96535
|-
|Memory
|53258
|-
|UX
|97057
|-
|Total score
|340276
|807207
|Max surface temperature
|42 °C
|-
|Stability
|99%
|63%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|34 FPS
|Graphics score
|1116
|5829
|Web score
|6913
|-
|Video editing
|6248
|-
|Photo editing
|15261
|-
|Data manipulation
|7370
|-
|Writing score
|9432
|-
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|8, 12 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR5
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|3200 MHz
|Channels
|2
|4
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|128, 256 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 3.1
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|No
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|-
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 12.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|ColorOS 12.1
|OS size
|13 GB
|-
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|4800 mAh
|Charge power
|33 W
|80 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|Yes (30 W)
|Reverse charging
|No
|Yes, (wireless)
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (94% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:21 hr
|0:42 hr
|Web browsing
|10:11 hr
|11:53 hr
|Watching video
|14:00 hr
|16:27 hr
|Gaming
|05:31 hr
|05:20 hr
|Standby
|74 hr
|92 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|8700 x 5800
|Zoom
|Digital
|Optical, 2x
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Optical
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 60FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|480 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|110°
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 13 MP + 50 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Focal length: 24 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
|Telephoto lens
|-
|- 13 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4", Samsung S5K3M5 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.56", Sony IMX766 (Exmor-RS CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
|-
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|-
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark
|Photo samples of Oppo Find X5 from DxOMark
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|32 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|6560 x 4928
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.4
|Focal length
|-
|25 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|0.8 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|1/2.74"
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Find X5 +16%
129
Video quality
Find X5 +6%
101
Generic camera score
Find X5 +15%
122
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 6 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac/ax)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi MiMO
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|3.1
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- USB-Host mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|Yes
|Hybrid slot
|No
|No
|LTE Cat*
|15
|20
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Stereo
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|No
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Flagship
|Announced
|March 2021
|February 2022
|Release date
|March 2021
|March 2022
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|-
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|-
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
Conclusion
After analyzing all the data, we think that the Oppo Find X5 is definitely a better buy.
