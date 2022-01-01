Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Oppo Realme 9 Pro VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Oppo Realme 9 Pro Here we compared two mid-range smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Oppo Realme 9 Pro, which is powered by Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Delivers 27% higher maximum brightness (720 against 566 nits)

Ability to record video in 4K resolution

Stereo speakers

AMOLED display (versus competitor's IPS LCD)

Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Oppo Realme 9 Pro Shows 18% longer battery life (134 vs 114 hours)

21% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (400K versus 332K)

More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 11

More energy-efficient CPU – Snapdragon 695

22% faster in single-core GeekBench 5 test: 694 and 567 points

We may receive a commission from Amazon for purchases made using the links below, but this has no bearing on our assessment methodology.

Value for money You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money. Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Price Oppo Realme 9 Pro Calculate

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED IPS LCD Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2412 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 120 Hz HDR support Yes, HDR10 - Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84.4% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - DCI-P3 Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Max. Brightness Redmi Note 10 Pro +27% 720 nits Realme 9 Pro 566 nits Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 164.3 mm (6.47 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 75.6 mm (2.98 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.5 mm (0.33 inches) Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 195 gramm (6.88 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Blue, Green Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro +1% 85.6% Realme 9 Pro 84.4%

Performance Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Oppo Realme 9 Pro in the benchmarks SoC Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Qualcomm Snapdragon 695 Max. clock 2300 MHz 2200 MHz CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (2 + 6) Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76) - 6 cores at 1.7 GHz: Kryo 660 Silver (Cortex-A55)

- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Kryo 660 Gold (Cortex-A78) L3 cache 1 MB - Lithography process 8 nanometers 6 nanometers Graphics Adreno 618 Adreno 619 GPU clock 810 MHz - FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS - Memory RAM size 6, 8 GB 6, 8 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz 2133 MHz Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128 GB 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.2 Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB Benchmarks Geekbench 5 (Single-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro 567 Realme 9 Pro +22% 694 Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core) Redmi Note 10 Pro 1773 Realme 9 Pro +13% 2010 AnTuTu Benchmark 9 Redmi Note 10 Pro 332285 Realme 9 Pro +21% 400589 CPU 95217 - GPU 93771 - Memory 54632 - UX 91245 - Total score 332285 400589 3DMark Wild Life Performance Redmi Note 10 Pro 1115 Realme 9 Pro n/a Stability 99% - Graphics test 6 FPS - Graphics score 1115 - PCMark 3.0 score 8738 - Sources: 3DMark [3]

Software Operating system Android 11 Android 12 ROM MIUI 12.5 Enhanced Realme UI 3.0 OS size 21 GB -

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 64 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 9280 x 6920 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° 119° Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (64 MP + 8 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.8 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 64 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Focal length: 25 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/2", Omnivision OV64B (CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Pixel size: 1.12 micron

- Sensor: 1/4", Omnivision OV08D10 (CMOS)

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Sensor: 1/5", GalaxyCore GC02M1 (CMOS)

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 16 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4920 x 3264 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.1 Pixel size 1 microns 1 microns Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS Exmor-RS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.13" Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 Realme 9 Pro n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 Realme 9 Pro n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 Realme 9 Pro n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE, A2DP USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Depends on the region Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No Yes LTE Cat * 15 18 5G support No Yes

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes No Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max. loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB Realme 9 Pro n/a

Other Category Mid-range Mid-range Announced March 2021 February 2022 Release date March 2021 February 2022 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

* Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion If the display, software, camera, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. But if the performance and battery life are more of a priority – go for the Oppo Realme 9 Pro.