Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A13, which is powered by Exynos 850 and came out 12 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.