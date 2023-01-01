Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A14 VS Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Samsung Galaxy A14 Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14, which is powered by MediaTek Helio G80 and came out 25 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.

Key differences An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)

Thinner bezels – 5.4% more screen real estate Has a built-in infrared port Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 The phone is 2-years and 1-month newer

Tests and specifications Comparison table of technical specifications and tests

Display Type AMOLED PLS TFT Size 6.67 inches 6.6 inches Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1080 x 2408 pixels Aspect ratio 20:9 20:9 PPI 395 ppi 400 ppi Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz Adaptive refresh rate No No Max rated brightness 450 nits 450 nits Max rated brightness in HDR 1200 nits - HDR support Yes, HDR10 No Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Tempered glass Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 80.2% Display features - DCI-P3

- Always-On Display - Display tests RGB color space 99.4% - PWM 490 Hz - Response time 2.6 ms - Contrast ∞ Infinity - Peak brightness test (auto) Redmi Note 10 Pro 725 nits Galaxy A14 n/a Sources: NotebookCheck [3]

Design and build Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 167.7 mm (6.6 inches) Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 78 mm (3.07 inches) Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 9.1 mm (0.36 inches) Weight 193 g (6.81 oz) 201 g (7.09 oz) Waterproof IP53 No Rear material Glass Plastic Frame material Plastic Plastic Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Silver, Green, Red Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, in home button Screen-to-body ratio Redmi Note 10 Pro +7% 85.6% Galaxy A14 80.2%

Memory RAM RAM size 6, 8 GB 4, 6 GB Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X Memory clock 2133 MHz - Channels 2 2 Storage Storage size 64, 128, 256 GB 64, 128 GB Storage type UFS 2.2 - Memory card MicroSD MicroSD Memory card max size Up to 512 GB Up to 1024 GB

Software Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13) Android 13 ROM MIUI 14 One UI Core 5.0 OS size 13 GB 23 GB

Battery Specifications Capacity 5020 mAh 5000 mAh Charge power 33 W 15 W Battery type Li-Po - Replaceable No No Wireless charging No No Reverse charging No No Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes (27% in 30 min) Full charging time 1:21 hr 2:18 hr Battery life tests Web browsing 10:11 hr - Watching video 14:00 hr - Gaming 05:31 hr - Standby 74 hr - General battery life Redmi Note 10 Pro 27:54 hr Galaxy A14 n/a

Camera Specs and camera test of smartphones Main camera Matrix 108 megapixels 50 megapixels Image resolution 12032 x 9024 8160 x 6120 Zoom Digital Digital Flash LED LED Stabilization Digital Digital 8K video recording No No 4K video recording Up to 30FPS No 1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 30FPS Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) - Angle of widest lens 118° - Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 3 (50 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) Wide (main) lens - 108 MP

- Aperture: f/1.9

- Focal length: 26 mm

- Pixel size: 0.7 micron

- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)

- Phase autofocus

- 50 MP

- Aperture: f/1.8

- Phase autofocus

Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

- Focal length: 13 mm

- Pixel size: 1.14 micron

- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)

- 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.2

Macro lens - 5 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675

- Phase autofocus

- 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

Depth lens - 2 MP

- Aperture: f/2.4

- Pixel size: 1.75 micron

- Camera features - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode - Bokeh mode

- Pro mode Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark - Selfie camera Megapixels 16 megapixels 13 megapixels Image resolution 4608 x 3456 4128 x 3096 Aperture f/2.5 f/2.0 Pixel size 1 microns - Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS CMOS Sensor size 1/3.06" - Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS DxOMark camera tests Photo quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 111 Galaxy A14 n/a Video quality Redmi Note 10 Pro 95 Galaxy A14 n/a Generic camera score Redmi Note 10 Pro 106 Galaxy A14 n/a

Connectivity Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi features - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display - Dual Band

- Wi-Fi Direct

- Wi-Fi Hotspot

- Wi-Fi Display Bluetooth version 5.1 5.1 Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP LE USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C USB version 2 2 USB features - Charging

- USB-Storage mode

- OTG - Charging

- USB-Storage mode GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, QZSS NFC * Yes Yes Infrared port Yes No Network Number of SIM * 2 2 Type of SIM card Nano Nano Multi SIM mode Standby Standby eSIM support * No No Hybrid slot No No LTE Cat * 15 7 5G support No No

Sound Speakers Stereo Mono Headphone audio jack Yes Yes FM radio Yes - Dolby Atmos Yes Yes Speakers test Max loudness Redmi Note 10 Pro 89.3 dB Galaxy A14 n/a

Other Category Mid-range Budget Announced March 2021 February 2023 Release date March 2021 March 2023 SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg - SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg - Sensors - Proximity sensor

- Gyroscope

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint - Proximity sensor

- Accelerometer

- Ambient light sensor

- Compass

- Fingerprint

Conclusion After analyzing all the data, we think that the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro is definitely a better buy.