Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G, which is powered by MediaTek Dimensity 700 and came out 23 months after. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the devices.
Key differences
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
- Water-resistant body (IP53 classification)
- Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
- Delivers 40% higher peak brightness (721 against 515 nits)
- Slow-motion recording at 960FPS
- Ability to record video in 4K resolution
- Stereo speakers
- Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
- Supports higher wattage charging (33W versus 15W)
- AMOLED display (versus competitor's PLS TFT)
- Thinner bezels – 5.2% more screen real estate
- Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G
- Shows 34% longer battery life (37:25 vs 27:53 hours)
- Newer Bluetooth version (v5.2)
- The phone is 1-year and 11-months newer
Review
Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Performance
CPU and memory performance (apps, system)
Gaming
Capabilities for playing modern games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
Value for money
You can enter your local prices of these phones (in USD or other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Tests and specificationsComparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
vs
Display
|Type
|AMOLED
|PLS TFT
|Size
|6.67 inches
|6.6 inches
|Resolution
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|1080 x 2400 pixels
|Aspect ratio
|20:9
|20:9
|PPI
|395 ppi
|399 ppi
|Refresh rate
|120 Hz
|90 Hz
|Adaptive refresh rate
|No
|No
|Max rated brightness
|450 nits
|500 nits
|Max rated brightness in HDR
|1200 nits
|-
|HDR support
|Yes, HDR10
|No
|Screen protection
|Corning Gorilla Glass 5
|Tempered glass
|Screen-to-body ratio
|85.6%
|80.4%
|Display features
| - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display
|-
|RGB color space
|99.4%
|-
|PWM
|490 Hz
|-
|Response time
|2.6 ms
|-
|Contrast
|∞ Infinity
|-
Design and build
|Height
|165 mm (6.5 inches)
|167.7 mm (6.6 inches)
|Width
|76.5 mm (3.01 inches)
|78 mm (3.07 inches)
|Thickness
|8.1 mm (0.32 inches)
|9.1 mm (0.36 inches)
|Weight
|193 g (6.81 oz)
|204 g (7.2 oz)
|Waterproof
|IP53
|No
|Rear material
|Glass
|Plastic
|Frame material
|Plastic
|Plastic
|Colors
|Gold, Gray, Blue
|Black, Silver, Green, Red
|Fingerprint scanner
|Yes, in home button
|Yes, in home button
Performance
|Chipset
|Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G
|MediaTek Dimensity 700
|Max clock
|2300 MHz
|2200 MHz
|CPU cores
|8 (2 + 6)
|8 (2 + 6)
|Architecture
|- 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)
|- 6 cores at 2 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 2 cores at 2.2 GHz: Cortex-A76
|L3 cache
|-
|2 MB
|Lithography process
|8 nanometers
|7 nanometers
|Graphics
|Adreno 618
|Mali-G57 MC2
|GPU clock
|810 MHz
|950 MHz
|FLOPS
|~423 GFLOPS
|~420 GFLOPS
Benchmarks
Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
569
527
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
1779
1718
|CPU
|101018
|99293
|GPU
|96141
|82933
|Memory
|51691
|77937
|UX
|100054
|88634
|Total score
|347407
|346231
|Max surface temperature
|42 °C
|37.5 °C
|Stability
|99%
|99%
|Graphics test
|6 FPS
|7 FPS
|Graphics score
|1116
|1195
|Web score
|6751
|6234
|Video editing
|6141
|5425
|Photo editing
|15332
|13488
|Data manipulation
|7356
|7097
|Writing score
|9574
|8913
Memory
|RAM size
|6, 8 GB
|4, 6 GB
|Memory type
|LPDDR4X
|LPDDR4X
|Memory clock
|2133 MHz
|2133 MHz
|Channels
|2
|2
|Storage size
|64, 128, 256 GB
|64, 128 GB
|Storage type
|UFS 2.2
|UFS 2.2
|Memory card
|MicroSD
|MicroSD
|Memory card max size
|Up to 512 GB
|Up to 1024 GB
Software
|Operating system
|Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 13)
|Android 13
|ROM
|MIUI 14
|One UI Core 5.0
|OS size
|13 GB
|18.8 GB
Battery
|Capacity
|5020 mAh
|5000 mAh
|Max charge power
|33 W
|15 W
|Battery type
|Li-Po
|Li-Po
|Replaceable
|No
|No
|Wireless charging
|No
|No
|Reverse charging
|No
|No
|Fast charging
|Yes (50% in 30 min)
|Yes (30% in 30 min)
|Full charging time
|1:21 hr
|2:22 hr
|Web browsing
|10:11 hr
|14:26 hr
|Watching video
|14:00 hr
|13:58 hr
|Gaming
|05:30 hr
|06:53 hr
|Standby
|74 hr
|122 hr
Camera
|Matrix
|108 megapixels
|50 megapixels
|Image resolution
|12032 x 9024
|8160 x 6120
|Zoom
|Digital
|Digital
|Flash
|LED
|LED
|Stabilization
|Digital
|Digital
|8K video recording
|No
|No
|4K video recording
|Up to 30FPS
|No
|1080p video recording
|Up to 60FPS
|Up to 30FPS
|Slow motion
|960 FPS (720p)
|120 FPS (720p)
|Angle of widest lens
|118°
|-
|Lenses
|4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP)
|3 (50 MP + 2 MP + 2 MP)
|Wide (main) lens
|- 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.7 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|- 50 MP
- Aperture: f/1.8
- Pixel size: 0.64 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.76", Samsung JN1 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
|Ultra-wide lens
|- 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
|-
|Macro lens
|- 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Depth lens
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
|- 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
|Camera features
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
| - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
|Samples
|Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark
|-
|Megapixels
|16 megapixels
|13 megapixels
|Image resolution
|4608 x 3456
|4128 x 3096
|Aperture
|f/2.5
|f/2.0
|Focal length
|-
|26 mm
|Pixel size
|1 microns
|1.12 microns
|Sensor type
|Exmor-RS CMOS
|CMOS
|Sensor size
|1/3.06"
|-
|Video resolution
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
|1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS
DxOMark camera tests
Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score
Connectivity
|Wi-Fi standard
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
|Wi-Fi features
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
| - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display
|Bluetooth version
|5.1
|5.2
|Bluetooth features
|LE, HID, A2DP
|LE
|USB type
|USB Type-C
|USB Type-C
|USB version
|2
|2
|USB features
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
| - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
|GPS
|GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC
|GPS, GLONASS, Galileo
|NFC*
|Yes
|Yes
|Infrared port
|Yes
|No
|Number of SIM*
|2
|2
|Type of SIM card
|Nano
|Nano
|Multi SIM mode
|Standby
|Standby
|eSIM support*
|No
|No
|Hybrid slot
|No
|Yes
|LTE Cat*
|15
|18
|5G support
|No
|Yes
Sound
|Speakers
|Stereo
|Mono
|Headphone audio jack
|Yes
|Yes
|FM radio
|Yes
|No
|Dolby Atmos
|Yes
|Yes
Speakers test
Other
|Category
|Mid-range
|Budget
|Announced
|March 2021
|January 2023
|Release date
|March 2021
|January 2023
|SAR (head)
|0.6 W/kg
|0.56 W/kg
|SAR (body)
|0.99 W/kg
|1.28 W/kg
|Sensors
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
| - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
|Bundled charger
|-
|Not included
Further details
Notes on Galaxy A14 5G:
- The US comes with a Dimensity processor, while the others have an Exynos 1330.
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.
Conclusion
If the display, camera, gaming, design, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. But if the battery life is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy A14 5G.
