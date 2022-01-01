Home > Smartphone comparison > Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Galaxy Note 9 – which one to choose?

Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro vs Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Ксиаоми Редми Ноут 10 Про
VS
Самсунг Галакси Ноут 9
Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
Samsung Galaxy Note 9

Here we compared two smartphones: the 6.67-inch Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro (with Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G) that was released on March 4, 2021, against the Samsung Galaxy Note 9, which is powered by Exynos 9 Octa 9810 and came out 31 months before. On this page, you will find tests, full specs, strengths, and weaknesses of each of the gadgets.

Key differences

An overview of the main advantages of each smartphone
Reasons to consider the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro
  • Higher display refresh rate – 120 Hz
  • Comes with 1020 mAh larger battery capacity: 5020 vs 4000 mAh
  • Newer Bluetooth version (v5.1)
  • More recent OS version: Android 12 versus 10
  • 19% better performance in AnTuTu Benchmark (335K versus 282K)
  • Delivers 11% higher maximum brightness (721 against 652 nits)
  • Has an ultra-wide angle camera lens
  • The phone is 2-years and 7-months newer
  • Has a built-in infrared port
Reasons to consider the Samsung Galaxy Note 9
  • The rear camera has a 2x optical zoom
  • 30% higher pixel density (514 vs 395 PPI)
  • Supports Qi/PMA wireless charging up to 15W
  • Optical image stabilization
  • Waterproof body (IP68 classification)
  • The front-facing camera can record video at 1440p

Review

Display
Screen quality, color accuracy, brightness
Performance
CPU/GPU performance in apps and games
Battery
Battery life, charging type and speed
Camera
Photo and video recording quality
Connectivity
Networks, ports, data transmission
NanoReview score
Final comparison evaluation

Value for money

You can enter your local price of these phones (in USD or any other currency) and click on the "Calculate" button to see which one has a better value for money.
Price

Tests and specifications

Comparison table of technical specifications and tests
Phone:
Redmi Note 10 Pro
vs
Galaxy Note 9

Display

Type AMOLED Super AMOLED
Size 6.67 inches 6.4 inches
Resolution 1080 x 2400 pixels 1440 x 2960 pixels
Aspect ratio 20:9 18.5:9
PPI 395 ppi 514 ppi
Refresh rate 120 Hz 60 Hz
HDR support Yes, HDR10 Yes, HDR10
Screen protection Corning Gorilla Glass 5 Corning Gorilla Glass 5
Screen-to-body ratio 85.6% 84.32%
Display features - DCI-P3
- Always-On Display		 - Always-On Display
Display tests
RGB color space 99.4% 144.6%
PWM 490 Hz 227 Hz
Response time 2.6 ms 8 ms
Contrast ∞ Infinity ∞ Infinity
Max. Brightness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +11%
721 nits
Galaxy Note 9
652 nits
Sources: NotebookCheck [3], [4]

Design and build

Height 165 mm (6.5 inches) 161.9 mm (6.37 inches)
Width 76.5 mm (3.01 inches) 76.4 mm (3.01 inches)
Thickness 8.1 mm (0.32 inches) 8.8 mm (0.35 inches)
Weight 193 gramm (6.81 oz) 201 gramm (7.09 oz)
Waterproof IP53 IP68
Rear material Glass Glass
Frame material Plastic Metal
Colors Gold, Gray, Blue Black, Blue
Fingerprint scanner Yes, in home button Yes, rear
Screen-to-body ratio
Redmi Note 10 Pro +2%
85.6%
Galaxy Note 9
84.32%

Performance

Tests of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro and Samsung Galaxy Note 9 in the benchmarks
SoC
Chipset Qualcomm Snapdragon 732G Samsung Exynos 9 Octa 9810
Max. clock 2300 MHz 2700 MHz
CPU cores 8 (2 + 6) 8 (4 + 4)
Architecture - 6 cores at 1.8 GHz: Kryo 470 Silver (Cortex-A55)
- 2 cores at 2.3 GHz: Kryo 470 Gold (Cortex-A76)		 - 4 cores at 1.9 GHz: Cortex-A55
- 4 cores at 2.9 GHz: Exynos M3
L3 cache 1 MB 4 MB
Lithography process 8 nanometers 10 nanometers
Graphics Adreno 618 Mali-G72MP18
GPU clock 810 MHz 572 MHz
FLOPS ~435 GFLOPS ~658 GFLOPS
Memory
RAM size 6, 8 GB 6 GB
Memory type LPDDR4X LPDDR4X
Memory clock 2133 MHz 1794 MHz
Channels 2 2
Storage
Storage size 64, 128 GB 128, 256 GB
Storage type UFS 2.2 UFS 2.1
Memory card MicroSD MicroSD
Memory card max. size Up to 512 GB Up to 512 GB

Benchmarks

Geekbench 5 (Single-Core)
Geekbench 5 (Multi-Core)
AnTuTu Benchmark 9
Redmi Note 10 Pro +19%
335811
Galaxy Note 9
282512
CPU 94370 90289
GPU 93660 76298
Memory 57408 47626
UX 91237 69847
Total score 335811 282512
3DMark Wild Life Performance
Stability 99% 95%
Graphics test 6 FPS 13 FPS
Graphics score 1115 2333
PCMark 3.0 score 8664 6124
Sources: 3DMark [3], [4]
▶️ Submit your AnTuTu result

Software

Operating system Android 11 (Can be upgraded to Android 12) Android 8.1 (Can be upgraded to Android 10)
ROM MIUI 13 One UI 2.5
OS size 21 GB 19 GB

Battery

Specifications
Capacity 5020 mAh 4000 mAh
Charge power 33 W 15 W
Battery type Li-Po Li-Po
Replaceable No No
Wireless charging No Yes, Qi/PMA (15 W)
Reverse charging No No
Fast charging Yes (50% in 30 min) Yes, Samsung Adaptive Fast Charge (50% in 35 min)
Full charging time 1:21 hr 1:40 hr
Battery life tests
Web browsing 10:11 hr 09:22 hr
Watching video 14:00 hr 12:59 hr
Gaming 05:31 hr 04:53 hr
Standby 74 hr 93 hr
General battery life
Redmi Note 10 Pro
27:54 hr
Galaxy Note 9 +1%
28:11 hr

Camera

Specs and camera test of smartphones
Main camera
Matrix 108 megapixels 12 megapixels
Image resolution 12032 x 9024 4000 x 3000
Zoom Digital Optical, 2x
Flash LED Dual LED
Stabilization Digital Optical
8K video recording No No
4K video recording Up to 30FPS Up to 60FPS
1080p video recording Up to 60FPS Up to 60FPS
Slow motion 960 FPS (720p) 960 FPS (720p)
Angle of widest lens 118° -
Lenses 4 (108 MP + 8 MP + 5 MP + 2 MP) 2 (12 MP + 12 MP)
Wide (main) lens - 108 MP
- Aperture: f/1.9
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 0.8 micron
- Sensor: 1/1.52", Samsung S5KHM2 (ISOCELL Plus CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- 12 MP
- Aperture: f/1.5 - 2.4
- Focal length: 26 mm
- Pixel size: 1.4 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.55", Samsung SAK2L3 (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus (Dual Pixel)
- Optical stabilization
Telephoto lens - - 12 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Focal length: 52 mm
- Pixel size: 1 micron
- Sensor: 1/3.4" (ISOCELL CMOS)
- Phase autofocus
- Optical stabilization
Ultra-wide lens - 8 MP
- Aperture: f/2.2
- Focal length: 13 mm
- Pixel size: 1.14 micron
- Sensor: 1/2.8", Sony IMX355 (CMOS)
-
Macro lens - 5 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Sensor: 1/5", Omnivision OV5675
- Phase autofocus
-
Depth lens - 2 MP
- Aperture: f/2.4
- Pixel size: 1.75 micron
-
Camera features - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode		 - Bokeh mode
- Pro mode
- RAW support
Samples Photo samples of Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro from DxOMark Photo samples of Samsung Galaxy Note 9 from DxOMark
Selfie camera
Megapixels 16 megapixels 8 megapixels
Image resolution 4608 x 3456 3264 x 2448
Aperture f/2.5 f/1.7
Focal length - 25 mm
Pixel size 1 microns 1.22 microns
Sensor type Exmor-RS CMOS ISOCELL CMOS
Sensor size 1/3.06" 1/3.6"
Video resolution 1080p (Full HD) at 30 FPS 1440p at 30 FPS

DxOMark camera tests

Photo quality
Video quality
Generic camera score

Connectivity

Wi-Fi standard Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 b/g/n/ac) Wi-Fi 5 (802.11 a/b/g/n/ac)
Wi-Fi features - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
- Wi-Fi Display		 - Dual Band
- Wi-Fi Direct
- Wi-Fi Hotspot
Bluetooth version 5.1 5
Bluetooth features LE, HID, A2DP PBAP/PAB, PAN, OPP, MAP, LE, HSP, HID, HFP, DIP, AVRCP, A2DP
USB type USB Type-C USB Type-C
USB version 2 3.1
USB features - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG		 - Charging
- USB-Storage mode
- OTG
GPS GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo, NAVIC GPS, GLONASS, Beidou, Galileo
NFC* Yes Yes
Infrared port Yes No
Network
Number of SIM* 2 2
Type of SIM card Nano Nano
Multi SIM mode Standby Standby
eSIM support* No No
Hybrid slot No Yes
LTE Cat* 15 18
5G support No No

Sound

Speakers Stereo Stereo
Headphone audio jack Yes Yes
FM radio Yes No
Dolby Atmos Yes Yes
Speakers test
Max. loudness
Redmi Note 10 Pro +25%
89.3 dB
Galaxy Note 9
71.6 dB

Other

Category Mid-range Flagship
Announced March 2021 August 2018
Release date March 2021 August 2018
SAR (head) 0.6 W/kg 0.381 W/kg
SAR (body) 0.99 W/kg 1.509 W/kg
Sensors - Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint		 - Hall-effect sensor
- Barometer
- Proximity sensor
- Gyroscope
- Accelerometer
- Ambient light sensor
- Compass
- Fingerprint
*Disclaimer! NFC, GSM network support, and some other specs can be different depending on the country.

Conclusion

If the display, software, and sound are more important to you, then choose the Xiaomi Redmi Note 10 Pro. But if the connectivity is more of a priority – go for the Samsung Galaxy Note 9.

